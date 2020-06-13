Ivanka Wanted to Rename First Lady’s Office to ‘First Family’s Office,’ But Melania Stopped Her: Report

Read it at The Washington Post
Ivanka Trump tried to stake her claim on White House power early on in Trump’s presidency by rechristening the First Lady’s Office as the “First Family’s Office,” but Melania Trump stopped her, according to a new book extract published in The Washington Post. Melania, still in New York as Donald Trump began his presidency, was in the midst of renegotiating a number of things about her relationship to the Trump family, including her prenuptial agreement with her husband. Ivanka reportedly wanted to take over office space in the East Wing, the domain of the First Lady, but Melania would not allow it, and Ivanka remained in the West Wing, where she had established herself and even taken to using White House perks like the private movie theater.