Ivanka Trump Welcomed to Court With Shouts of ‘Crime Family’
RED CARPET
Ivanka Trump didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes as she arrived at a Lower Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday morning to testify in her dad’s $250 million fraud trial. “Crime family!” a gaggle of protesters shouted at former President Donald Trump’s daughter as she stepped out of a black SUV and made her way toward the courtroom with a pair of officers. Ivanka took the stand Wednesday as part of a civil case against Donald Trump, her two brothers, Don Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization over claims the ex-president manipulated personal and business financial records to secure favorable loan agreements. Unlike her brothers, Ivanka is not a defendent due to the statute of limitations—but New York Attorney General Leticia James has still implicated her in the fraud. “Ivanka Trump secured, negotiated loans to obtain favorable terms based on fraudulent statements of financial condition,” she said Wednesday. “She will attempt today to distance herself from the company, but unfortunately, the facts will reveal that in fact she was very much involved.”