Ivanka Won’t Run Against Rubio for Florida Senate in 2022
LITTLE MARCO’S BIG BREAK
Read it at The New York Times
Ivanka Trump, daughter and former adviser to ex-President Trump, won’t challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the GOP primary when he runs for re-election next year, The New York Times reported Thursday. The younger Trump, who followed her father in moving to the Sunshine State after losing the White House, had been rumored as a potential challenger to Rubio. Her sister-in-law Lara Trump—wife of Eric—is getting similar buzz as a potential successor to GOP Sen. Richard Burr in her home state of North Carolina, as Burr isn’t running for re-election next year. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election. They had a great talk,” Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella told the Times.