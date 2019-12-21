Ivanka Trump Won’t Say if Rudy Giuliani Provides ‘Good Counsel’ to Her Dad
In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation slated to air Sunday, Ivanka Trump dodged a question on whether she thought President Trump's personal attorney—Rudy Giuliani—was being a good lawyer to her father. When host Margaret Brennan asked the White House senior adviser if Giuliani was providing Trump with “good counsel,” she simply said that she knew Rudy in a “very different context” as mayor of New York City. “So, that is the experience I've had with Rudy for a very long period of time. He's smart and thoughtful and a real warrior and was a great mayor,” she said. When Brennan asked if she thought Giuliani was making the impeachment fight “complicated” with his activities in Ukraine, Trump said that she didn't want to “validate that comment.” “That's your assessment... It is what it is.” she said.
Giuliani has been a central figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's interactions with Ukraine, which eventually led the House voting to impeach him earlier this week. Ivanka Trump blasted the process, calling it the country's “first purely partisan impeachment” and claiming her father was “energized” by the move.