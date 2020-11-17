Ivanka Trump’s Childhood Pal: She Complained My Arabic Necklace ‘Screams Terrorist’
‘THAT THING’
One of Ivanka Trump’s childhood friends penned a dishy essay about their relationship over the years, sharing a bizarre anecdote about the time the president’s daughter took offense over her necklace. Lysandra Ohrstrom, who once worked as a journalist in Beirut, said Trump “grew increasingly irritated” by her necklace, which spelled out her name in Arabic, after she began dating Jared Kushner, whose family is Jewish. “Sometimes, she would randomly say, ‘I hate that thing,’” Ohrstrom recalled. “Then one night in the middle of dinner, she glanced at the necklace and said, ‘How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, ‘terrorist.’” Ohrstrom met Trump in seventh grade at the Upper East Side’s Chapin School. Her essay recalls how they drifted apart over the years, and how shocked Ohrstrom was by Trump’s embrace of “her dad’s banana republic-style administration.”
“Whether Ivanka is able to rehab her stained image or not, I hope she wasn’t able to drown out the applause of the city she once aspired to rule, cheering and celebrating her political downfall,” she writes. “I was with them, crying with relief, matched only by the regret and shame I feel for not holding my former friend to account sooner.”