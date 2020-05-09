Ivanka Trump’s Personal Assistant Tested Positive for COVID-19
Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for COVID-19, one of several prominent White House staffers who have contracted the new coronavirus, CNN reports. The assistant has reportedly worked from home for nearly two months now, reducing the risk that the president’s daughter has come in contact with the virus. Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and the Secret Service member who serves Trump his meals have also tested positive. The news delayed a trip to Iowa on Pence’s schedule, and nearly a dozen members of the Secret Service are now infected. As the president encourages states to reopen their economies and resume business as usual, the presence of the virus in the White House has raised questions of whether American leaders have themselves been exposed. “It's a little bit strange, but it's one of those things,” the president said of the diagnosis of his aide.