Ivanka’s Tone-Deaf Horse Video Backfires Immediately

Ivanka Trump’s tone-deaf holiday brag sparked an immediate backlash, with even California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking out.

On Monday, Ivanka caused outrage when she posted a video of her 15-year-old daughter, Arabella, racing a horse on the beach at sunset, scored to “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay.

“Camera roll summer 2026,” she wrote on Instagram, also sharing a flurry of images from her lavish holidays. Commentators found the bragging tone-deaf, given that everyday Americans are economically embattled, which many blame her father for.

Newsom’s press office needed just one word to sum up the backlash to the social media post: “OK.”

Arabella rode no-handed. Ivanka Trump / Instagram

The account reacted to Ivanka’s video by posting the single word above a screenshot of an article headlined “Fuel prices at record Labor Day high in U.S. thanks to Iran war and refinery issues.”

The post comes as Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump, presides over high gas prices and a troubled economy, while his personal wealth balloons through questionable dealings with his Trump Organization.

Newsom’s press office summed up the reaction to the post. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Republican podcaster Melissa Witte highlighted the Trump family’s recent messaging, noting that Kai Trump posted a YouTube video about her luxury dorm the same day.

“Americans: We can’t afford gas, food or tuition,” Witte wrote on X. “Trump family: here’s a video of Kai’s luxury dorm, Ivanka riding a horse and we’re also gonna rename both New Mexico and Lake Ontario ‘America.’”

MAGA journalist Eric Spracklen made a similar point, writing, “Americans: $4 a gallon gas is killing me,” followed by “Trumps:” above the horse video. Ivanka posted the clip and turned off replies.

Ivanka also boasted about surfing in a luxury location. Ivanka Trump / Instagram

The first daughter, who is no stranger to showing off her lavish lifestyle on social media, and her 15-year-old were previously spotted horseback riding along the beach together in Costa Rica last month.

The blowback comes as AAA reports gas prices have hit a record high for Labor Day at $4.15 a gallon. The previous high of $3.83 per gallon was reached in 2012, when tensions in the Middle East also disrupted supply.

The video controversy comes just weeks after Ivanka was hammered for an awkward social media tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

She wrote that the two had never met but called Parton a “peerless singer, incredible songwriter, gifted comic actress, tireless philanthropist, accomplished businesswoman and true original.”