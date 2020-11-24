Ivanka’s BFF: Trump Gave Kids’ Friends Supermodel Nicknames

If you thought Ivanka Trump’s childhood best friend, Lysandra Ohrstrom, had enough to say about the first daughter in her scathing Vanity Fair article, you’d be mistaken. Oh no, Lysandra isn’t finished yet.

Ohrstrom came on the latest episode of The New Abnormal to talk about the president’s favorite kid and the offensive, crude things Ivanka and her dad would say or do when the two were growing up—and what finally made Lysandra become the “class traitor” many have been quick to call her on Twitter.

“I have really been grappling with whether to do this for so long since Trump announced that he was running,” she told Molly Jong-Fast. In fact, “Ly” (as Ivanka called her) had been loyal to Ivanka over the last four years to the point of forwarding press requests as a heads-up. But standing in line to vote early this fall, enough was enough.

“I just went home. I sat at my computer and I started writing a long essay about why her dad shouldn't be president. And it was very much pegged to my recollections of growing up with him,” she said.

Some of the “recollections” include Trump calling out Lysandra’s looks and nicknaming Ivanka’s young friends after models like Cindy Crawford, behavior that she found “shocking as a kid.”

(For reference, “Most dads didn’t make comments about your weight. Most dads didn't kind of call all of my young friends after different models,” she says.)

She also addresses that necklace incident mentioned in the article, all of their friends who called to thank her for writing the article, and if Ivanka will ever be welcomed back in New York City.

Plus! New York Times national politics reporter Astead Herndon joins to talk about an interesting call he had with AOC and the prediction about QAnon queen and congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene that made Molly sick.

And! Rick Wilson and Molly talk about “Coup-anon” and the ways Trump is basically “Kim Jong Un without the good hair.” Oh, and why Sidney Powell is “a complete whackadoodle,” in case it isn’t obvious.

