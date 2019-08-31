I’ve Kept This Top-Rated French Press Coffee Maker Through Several States and Several Lives.

When I moved to New York City a few years ago, I threw out most of my belongings and kept only what fit in the SUV I rented for the move. Of the few kitchenwares I kept was the Secura Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker.

I’d grabbed it from Amazon a few years back after its predecessor fell to the kitchen floor and shattered into a million shards of glass. I had one of those no more moments and must have ordered this stainless steel and durable replacement before I was done sweeping up the mess. I don’t think this was the case then, but it’s nice seeing it’s holding a rare 4.8-star average rating from nearly 5,500 reviewers. And at less than $30, I’d expect much less than the functions this French press brings to the table. Most notably is its heavy duty, three-layer filter, itself made of stainless steel. The right-angled and substantial handle never gets hot and the coffee in the press stays delicious through the next morning (yes, throw it in the fridge if there’s any left and you’ve got delicious cold coffee by morning). If you want a French press that won’t quit on you through the ease of Amazon Prime delivery and styled so it can stand next to the staunchest of high-design kitchen tech, I propose the Secura. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.