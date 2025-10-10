I’ve Seen Epstein’s Photos of Trump With Topless Girls: Author

Jeffrey Epstein once dug into his safe to take out photos of Donald Trump posing with topless girls on his lap, author Michael Wolff revealed on a Thursday episode of Inside Trump’s Head.

The photos became the subject of controversy earlier this week when Attorney General Pam Bondi dodged Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s questions about whether the FBI found the images during a search of Epstein’s belongings.

Wolff, who Epstein once asked to write a book about him, recalled how the convicted sex offender took those photos out of his safe and spread them out on his massive dining room table during one encounter about ten years ago.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years before the pair reportedly fell out around 2004. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“I am one of the people who has seen these pictures,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “And these are pictures that Jeffrey Epstein would take out of his safe and kind of display on his dining room table almost as you would playing cards. This amused him to have these pictures.”

Wolff said Epstein once stepped out of the room during a discussion about Trump and came back holding about a dozen snapshots that resembled Polaroids.

“There were specifically three that I remember—and this is now almost 10 years ago—but the three that I remember are two in which topless young women, and I don’t know the ages of these women, but they are young, are sitting in Trump’s lap. And this is outside Jeffrey Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, around the swimming pool,” he said.

“In the third picture, he’s wearing light pants and there’s a stain on the front of his trousers,” Wolff added. “And the girls—three, four, four or five as I remember—are pointing at the stain and laughing. And that is what I remember.”

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

Wolff said he encouraged Epstein “to do something with these pictures” after Trump was elected president.

“And he said, ‘I can’t now. I may be such and such, but I’m not crazy,’ implying that he had some reason to fear the wrath of Donald Trump,” the author said.

Sought for comment, White House Communications Director offered up his boilerplate criticism of Wolff.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung told the Daily Beast.

Bondi got grilled by lawmakers on Tuesday amid growing concerns about Trump’s political influence over the Justice Department. At one point, Whitehouse pressed the Attorney General on whether the FBI found the lewd photos among Epstein’s possessions.

Rather than provide a straightforward answer, a pugnacious Bondi launched into an attack on the Democratic senator from Rhode Island.

“You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again trying to slander President Trump left and right when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants,” she said, proceeding to falsely accuse Whitehouse of taking money from Democratic Party mega-donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Hoffman met with Epstein multiple times even after the disgraced financier’s 2008 conviction. The tech billionaire told Axios in 2019 that he regretted the interactions.

Whitehouse later denied accepting donations from Hoffman: “This isn’t the ‘gotcha’ moment the AG was hoping for. Campaign donations are public records — I haven’t received a single contribution from the person AG Bondi names here. (Some fact-checker!)”