Biden Admin Backtracks Claim of ‘Terrorists Beheading Children’ in Israel
WALKING IT BACK
The White House was forced to walk back comments made by President Joe Biden Wednesday at a roundtable with Jewish community leaders, in which he claimed to have seen “confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children” in Israel. A spokesperson later clarified to The Washington Post that Biden had not seen any such photos—but was basing his claims on assertions made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and news reports from the scene of a massacre at the Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel. More than 1,200 Israeli citizens and soldiers were killed in a series of attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas starting Saturday morning, with more than 150 people abducted. That toll includes 22 Americans who died, the White House confirmed Wednesday.