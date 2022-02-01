Alabama Woman Charged With Killing Mom-to-Be’s Unborn Baby
‘SHE WAS FOCUSED’
A Dothan, Alabama, woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit a pregnant woman in the stomach, killing the woman’s unborn baby. Police say Iveonna Samone Turner, 20, got into a fight with her boyfriend and his pregnant mother outside the boyfriend’s house on Jan. 24. Turner allegedly threw the pregnant mother on the ground and was hitting and kicking her in the stomach. “According to witnesses, she was focused on that area,’’ Dothan Police Department Lt. Scott Owens said. However, Turner claimed she was actually the victim, with the two “jumping” her as she went to pick up her daughter, leading to a restraining order being filed against her boyfriend last Thursday. Owens said that was “not accurate information.” Turner is being held on a $500,000 bond.