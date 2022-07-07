Shady Ivermectin-Touting Group Benefits From Amazon’s Charitable Program
BOGUS BUCKS
Scientific research has shown ivermectin is not a proven treatment for COVID. Still, VICE reports that “Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance,” one of the groups that relentlessly pushed the drug, is touting its inclusion in an Amazon program that allows shoppers to make donations to an organization of their choice. AmazonSmile lets shoppers donate 0.5 percent of a purchase price, making it tax-deductible for Amazon, not the shopper. The program has previously come under fire for directing donations to groups like the Oath Keepers—a militia that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6—and a slew of other anti-vax groups, to which Amazon said it was just respecting “a wide variety of viewpoints.” The FLCCC describes itself on AmazonSmile as having “lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” which VICE reports is bogus. Amazon said they have nearly a million charities on AmazonSmile and inclusion is “not an endorsement by Amazon of [any group’s] views.”