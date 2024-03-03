IVF Miracle Twins Killed by Israeli Airstrike in Gaza
DEVASTATING
After 10 years and three rounds of in vitro fertilization, Rania Abu Anza finally welcomed two children, twins Naeim and Wissan, in October. But she lost them both when an Israeli airstrike leveled her family’s home in Rafah this month, the Associated Press (AP) reports. The domicile collapsed under the explosion caused by the strike, killing Abu Anza’s 5-month-old twins, her husband, and 11 other members of her family, according to health officials. “I screamed for my children and my husband,” the 29-year-old told the AP as she sobbed and clutched a baby blanket to her chest. “They were all dead. Their father took them and left me behind.” Rafah, which was previously a refuge where the Israeli army directed displaced Gazans to go, has been the target of a relentless military assault since February. Israel’s offensive has already killed 30,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and displaced about 80 percent of its 2.3 million people. “We have no rights,” Abu Anza said. “I’m tired of this war.”