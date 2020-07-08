Ivy League Cancels Fall Sports Due to the Coronavirus
The Ivy League, the Northeastern sports conference comprised of eight private schools, has cancelled all its fall sports games due to the new coronavirus and will reevaluate restarting competition after January 2021, according to multiple reports. The collegiate football season is due to begin in August, but universities across the country are only now rolling out plans for their fall semesters after COVID-19 halted in-person classes, on-campus housing, and athletic training. Stanford announced it planned to cut 11 of its 36 varsity sports the same day as the Ivy League news broke. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have pressured both K-12 schools and higher education institutions to open for business as usual and allow students on campus.