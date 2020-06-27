Mom of Black Cop Charged in George Floyd’s Death Says He Wanted to Reform Police
The mother of former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, now facing charges of aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd, told the New York Times that her son had joined the police force to bridge the gap between races. In a painfully sad interview, Kueng’s white mother Joni Kueng said she raised him alone after his father, who was from Nigeria, left. She said he was troubled after a Black sibling was harassed by police and decided to join the force. “He said, ‘Don’t you think that that needs to be done from the inside?’” his mother said, referring to increasing police brutality against Black offenders. “That’s part of the reason why he wanted to become a police officer—and a black police officer on top of it—is to bridge that gap in the community, change the narrative between the officers and the black community.” Floyd’s death occurred on Kueng’s third shift as a full officer with the Minneapolis Police Department.
Kueng sister Radiance told the Times that, as a Black man, her brother should have intervened. She planned to change her surname. “I don’t care if it was his third day at work or not,” she said. “He knows right from wrong.” Another sibling, Taylor, called for the arrest of Kueng.