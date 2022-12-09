Ex-Cop Who Kneeled on George Floyd’s Back Gets 3.5 Years Behind Bars
JUSTICE SERVED
Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng was handed a 3.5 year prison sentence on Friday after pleading guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. Kueng kneeled on Floyd’s back as ex-cop Derek Chauvin—who’s been convicted of murder—held his knee on the unarmed Black man’s neck for nearly 10 minutes during a May 2020 arrest that was caught on video and soon inspired a racial reckoning in the U.S. Kueng, who is already serving time for violating Floyd’s rights at a federal prison in Ohio, said that he held Floyd’s torso and knew their actions were risky and unreasonable, AP reported.“Mr. Kueng was not simply a bystander that day. He did less than what some of the bystanders attempted to do in helping Mr. Floyd,” Matthew Frank, a prosecutor with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, said.