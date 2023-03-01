Shop for a Fresh Spring Wardrobe During the J. Crew Factory Sale
Spring is in the air, and I’m in dire need of some fresh warm weather gear. What’s better than to grab some J. Crew styles at the J. Crew Factory store sale? As an avid J. Crew fan, the factory store is a great way to get good styles without the big price tag, especially if you need a separate work wardrobe. I’m digging the spring color palette in pinks and blues, and the style nods to the ’80s prep remix.
Now’s the time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and blazers, while you can score an extra 50% off the clearance clothing. We’re talking denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like linen blazers, lightweight shirts, and dresses all on major sale. And the sale is not just for women; the gent’s and kid’s sections are equally full of savings. Oh, and there’s another coupon (NEW4SPRING) for 20% off everything with orders over $125!
