Jennifer Lawrence on Harvey Weinstein: ‘This Kind of Abuse Is Inexcusable’
Add Jennifer Lawrence’s name to the list of celebrities—most of whom are women—calling out the alleged three decades of sexual misconduct committed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Lawrence, who won an Oscar in 2013 for the Weinstein-shepherded film Silver Linings Playbook, said in a statement to The Daily Beast: “I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.” She added, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.” The New York Times’ blockbuster report last week revealed that Weinstein had reached legal settlements with at least eight women over the years, and that he stood accused of numerous sexual-misconduct allegations—including from actress Ashley Judd. Lawrence joins Meryl Streep and Judi Dench in criticizing Weinstein after winning an Academy Award in one of his films. Many of the male stars and filmmakers who have benefited from Weinstein’s Midas touch—with the notable exception of George Clooney—remain frustratingly silent. —Marlow Stern