A-Bomb’s Robert Oppenheimer Has Security Clearance Restored—68 Years Later

Read it at The New York Times
J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb, had his security clearance restored—68 years after it was revoked during the McCarthy witch-hunt era and 55 years after he died. The U.S. energy secretary determined that the secret investigation by the Atomic Energy Commission that led to the black mark and destroyed the Manhattan Project director’s career was flawed, The New York Times reports. “More evidence has come to light of the bias and unfairness of the process that Dr. Oppenheimer was subjected to while the evidence of his loyalty and love of country have only been further affirmed,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.