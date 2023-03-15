Ja Morant’s Bizarre Strip Club Video Lands Him 8-Game Suspension
WRIST SLAP
NBA star Ja Morant, who flashed a handgun on an Instagram live while he partied at a strip club earlier this month, will have to miss just three more games for the “dangerous” ordeal, the NBA announced Wednesday. Morant, 23, has been issued an 8-game suspension that includes the five games he missed as the league investigated his antics on March 4—making him eligible to return to the court as early as Monday. “Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. The NBA suggested Morant’s punishment was less severe than some expected because it determined Morant didn’t travel with the gun to NBA facilities, and no evidence was found that he brought the weapon into the nightclub himself. Morant, who wasn't charged with a crime, has since apologized and sought treatment at a counseling program in Florida.