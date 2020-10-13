Our Favorite Noise Cancelling Headphones Are on Sale for Prime Day

Slash $70 off Jabra Elite 85h noise cancelling headphones

The Jabra Elite 85h’s are some of our favorite noise cancelling headphones. That’s because they have 36 hours of battery life with ANC (active noise cancelling) switched on. They are also water resistant, so no matter what the elements have in store, you can tune in.

Jabra Elite 85h Down From $250 Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

