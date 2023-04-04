Jacinda Ardern Joins Team William and Kate, Months After Being Co-Opted by Harry and Meghan
PICK A SIDE
Jacinda Ardern, the outgoing prime minister of New Zealand, has officially joined team William and Kate, as a board member for their Earthshot Prize. The pointed development comes just a few months after she was co-opted by Harry and Meghan for one of their Netflix films without her full knowledge. In a statement on Earthshot’s website, Prince William praised her “life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions” and said her “experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission.” Earthshot awards five $1 million prizes annually to individuals and firms developing technological solutions to aspects of the climate crisis. Last year, Ardern issued a statement saying she had no idea a video she taped about leadership for the Mandela Foundation would be repackaged for Netflix as a Harry and Meghan-fronted film, entitled, Live To Lead and only learned of her own involvement in the documentary the day the trailer was released.