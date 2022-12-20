Jacinda Ardern Says She Didn’t Plan to Be in Harry & Meghan Series
WHO, ME?
Jacinda Ardern would like to be excluded from this narrative. The New Zealand prime minister issued a statement after she appeared in the trailer for Live to Lead, Netflix’s upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle-produced docuseries celebrating “inspirational leaders throughout history.” The interview of Ardern used in the new docuseries was taped in November 2019 after the Mandela Foundation approached her, with the prime minister learning the foundation had optioned a deal with Netflix to broadcast her interview in 2021, according to the statement by Ardern’s office. “All communication throughout has been with the [Mandela] foundation (there has been no communications with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the project),” the statement said.