New Zealand’s PM Says Sorry for Focus on Islamist Terror Threat Ahead of Mosque Shootings

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologized after a report into last year’s deadly mosque attacks found that her security agencies were too focused on the threat of terrorism by militant Islamists before a white-supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in March 2019. An inquiry into the mass shootings said there was an “inappropriate concentration of resources” on the threat of ISIS terror groups over white supremacism, and it criticized police for failing to enforce proper checks when handing a firearms license to Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant. Ardern said: “The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack. But these were both failings and for that I apologize.”