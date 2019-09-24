CHEAT SHEET
NZ Prime Minister: ‘Trump Showed Interest in Gun Buyback Program’
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said President Donald Trump expressed “interest” in her country’s gun buyback program. The conversation took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York Monday night. Ardern told reporters that she “sensed an interest” from the U.S. president in the sweeping gun reforms she passed after deadly mosque attacks in Christchurch last March. “It was a conversation around our buyback and obviously the work that we have done to remove military-style semi-automatics weapons and assault rifles,” Ardern said, according to The Guardian. “It was really just sharing our experience, which obviously is pretty unique.” Within weeks of the Christchurch shooting, New Zealand's parliament passed a law outlawing some semi-automatics and compelling owners to hand them over as part of the nation’s gun buyback program. Owners have reportedly returned as many as 15,000 banned firearms so far.