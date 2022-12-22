Transcript of Jacinda Ardern’s ‘Arrogant Pr*ck’ Hot Mic Comment Sells for $63K
‘CAN’T SAY I EXPECTED THIS’
A signed transcript of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling an opposition politician an “arrogant prick” has sold for about $63,000 to raise money for prostate cancer. During a debate in parliament last week, Ardern mumbled the sweary remark after being questioned by David Seymour, leader of the libertarian ACT party. A live microphone picked up Ardern’s comment and Seymour later demanded an apology. After the exchange went viral, Ardern and Seymour came together to turn the incident into an opportunity to do good by signing a copy of the official parliamentary record of the incident and selling it at auction. “Can’t say I expected this,” Ardern wrote on Facebook after the auction closed. “A faux pas with the old mic in parliament has turned into [NZ]$100,100 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. My thanks to David for being a good sport and to everyone who placed a bid. And to everyone, Merry Christmas!”