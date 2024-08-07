Jack Black said he is still friends with Kyle Gass after his Tenacious D partner made a dark joke about Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Black canceled the band’s tour and raised doubts about its future after Gass said on stage that he wished the shooter hadn’t missed Trump.

But in an interview with Variety, the actor and musician said: “We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we’ll be back.”

Speaking at the premiere of his new movie, the sci-fi action-comedy Borderlands, co-starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis, Black added: “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

He dismissed fears among fans that Tenacious D had reached the end. The duo were celebrating Gass’s 64th birthday in front of their fans in Sydney on July 14 when Black asked him to make a wish.

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” said Gass.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black responded in a statement. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Time has clearly healed any tension between the pair.

“I love Tenacious D,” Black told Variety. “It’s probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It’s a work of art, it’s my baby.”