Jack Black’s ‘Minecraft’ Anthem Breaks a Billboard Hot 100 Record

The shortest song ever to reach the Billboard Hot 100 chart isn’t by Lady Gaga or Taylor Swift. It’s actually Hollywood comedian Jack Black’s Minecraft Movie meme jam ”Steve’s Lava Chicken,” which received 7 million streams nationwide in one week alone. Between April 18 and April 24, the 34-second-long bop debuted at No. 78 and also reached No. 10 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Black is a key member of rock duo Tenacious D, and his tune booted out Kid Cudi’s 37-second “Beautiful Trip” for the historic record. A Minecraft Movie has been a high-grossing hit since its premiere on April 4, earning $800 million worldwide in less than a month. The video game-themed film stars Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Danielle Brooks, and follows a brother and sister as they join a legendary crafter to save the world of Minecraft from an evil sorceress.