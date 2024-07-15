Jack Black’s Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass: ‘Don’t Miss Trump Next Time’

Jack Black’s Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass revealed a brutally honest birthday wish on stage over the weekend.

When Black urged Gass, who turned 64 on Sunday, to “make a wish” after singing “Happy Birthday,” the musician and actor replied with, “Don’t miss Trump next time.” The video was taken just hours after shots rang out at Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania, according to AL.com.

One person was killed at the rally, where three others were critically wounded. Trump’s ear was grazed by a bullet before the shooter was killed by law enforcement.

Black joined Gass to form the rock group Tenacious D in 1994. Gass, a bit role actor probably best known on screen for his small role in Elf, also plays with The Kyle Gass Band. As for Black, the actor hasn’t held back his criticism of Trump in the past, despite not saying much in response to Gass’s ill-timed joke in the clip. He also performed at the star-studded Joe Biden fundraiser led fundraiser last month at which host George Clooney apparently lost faith in the current president.

Some of Black's most colorful comments about the former president include when, in 2017, he compared Trump to “Charlie Sheen—when he was on crack,” and called Trump a “piece of shit,” at his Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both Gass and Black for comment but has not received a response from either.