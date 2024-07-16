A Tenacious D concert in Australia was abruptly postponed Tuesday as a local lawmaker separately called for band members Jack Black and Kyle Gass to be deported after the latter made a dark joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The pair were set to play in Newcastle in New South Wales on Tuesday for the latest show in their Spicy Meatball Tour—their first show since Gass’ onstage joke about Trump. During a performance in Sydney on Sunday—the day Gass turned 64— Black invited his bandmate to “make a wish” as he blew out candles on a birthday cake. “Don’t miss Trump next time,” Gass said, speaking hours after the former president was wounded by a would-be assassin at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

No reason was given for the Newcastle show’s postponement, which comes after an angry online backlash to Gass’ gag. “Frontier Touring regret to advise that Tenacious D’s concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed,” the concert promoter announced in a Facebook post. “Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available.”

The cancellation also came on the same day that an Australian senator asked the government to boot the band out of the country.

“To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a president is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape, or form,” Ralph Babet, a United Australia party senator, said in a statement.

“I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately,” the statement added.