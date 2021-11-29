CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Boss Jack Dorsey Expected to Step Down Imminently, Says Report
Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down in the “near term,” according to a report from CNBC’s financial reporter David Faber. Twitter stock surged by over 11 percent moments after Faber shared what he was hearing from his sources early Monday morning. Reuters later reported that Twitter’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year and has already settled on an unidentified successor. The social media company hasn’t confirmed either report. Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, is also the head of payments company Square. His last tweet before CNBC’s report was from Sunday night and read: “I love Twitter.”