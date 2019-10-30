Twitter Will No Longer Accept Political and Issue Ads

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that his platform will end its practice of running political and issue-based ads. The decision, which has been in discussion for a few weeks, stands in contrast to Facebook’s current policy, which has stirred up a furor among critics who believe the company is not doing enough to monitor the disinformation spread through ads on its platform. Twitter’s decision will affect ads on the platform globally and will not be limited to ads in the U.S.