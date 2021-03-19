Texas Jack in the Box Manager Stabbed ‘Multiple Times’ After Diner Refuses to Wear a Mask
‘BELLIGERENTLY REFUSED’
Police in League City, Texas, are hunting for a man who allegedly stabbed a Jack in the Box manager multiple times after being asked to put on a mask. Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted a statewide mask mandate—but businesses are still perfectly entitled to require customers to wear them. “It’s a very polarizing situation,” League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff said. “Where some folks don’t believe that there should be masks and others do.” According to police, 53-year-old James Schulz walked into the fast-food restaurant on Wednesday night. He was asked to either put on a mask or go to the drive-thru window, but Ratliff said the man “belligerently refused,” and accused staff of not serving him because he’s homeless. Schulz then allegedly tackled the manager and stabbed him multiple times with a pocketknife. The manager treated for three stab wounds and has been released from hospital.