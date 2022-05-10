CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Actor Jack Kehler From ‘The Big Lebowski’ Dead at 75
R.I.P.
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Actor Jack Kehler, known for his memorable role in The Big Lebowski, died in Los Angeles on Saturday following a battle with leukemia. Kehler’s representative at SMS Talent confirmed the death of the 75-year-old to The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler, who was probably best known for his playing The Dude’s landlord in Lebowski, had almost 200 acting credits to his name including The Man in the High Castle, Point Break, Wyatt Earp, Waterworld, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Lethal Weapon 4, Men in Black II, Fever Pitch, Under the Tuscan Sun, and Pineapple Express. Kehler is survived by wife, Shawna Casey, son Eddie, daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and grandson Liam.