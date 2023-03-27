Alibaba Billionaire Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away
Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China after almost a year living outside the country, according to a report. Ma, who was once the richest man in China, has avoided public appearances after Beijing cracked down on the Chinese tech sector after Ma accused the state’s financial regulators of having a “pawnshop mentality” in 2020. He has since recently returned to China and visited a school he founded in the eastern city of Hangzhou, according to the South China Morning Post. When Ma initially fell out of the public eye, speculation ran wild that he had been detained by Chinese authorities. In recent years, several prominent billionaires connected to China’s tech and financial sectors have mysteriously vanished in unexplained absences.