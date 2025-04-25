Jack Schlossberg Is Boycotting Ex-Boss Anna Wintour’s Met Gala: ‘Corporate S**ts’

John F. Kennedy’s only living grandson, Jack Schlossberg, says he’s boycotting his former boss Anna Wintour’s Met Gala this year.

The chronically online Kennedy posted a string of social media posts making it clear that he was skipping the opulent fashion event.

“Hey Anna Wintour, I’m sorry but I’m boycotting the Met Gala this year. I can’t go in good conscience with so much happening around the world and at home,” Schlossberg said in a video posted Thursday.

“It’s just not the time. It’s not the time for a party like that so I’m calling on everybody to boycott the Met Gala,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Schlossberg made said his boycott stemmed in part from the gala’s extravagant display of wealth amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Schlossberg, who previously attended the Met Gala in 2017 with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, doubled down on Friday morning, writing on X, “Ask not what your country can do for you—Just BOYCOTT THE MET GALA.”

“Nothing has ever been easier—join me in NOT GOING to this PATHETIC EVENT FOR CORPORATE S--TS,” he added.

He also turned his ire toward Vogue, which is helmed by Wintour and employed him as a political correspondent last year.

“FASHION IS POLITICAL—So then why is VOGUE SO QUIET?!” he wrote on X Thursday evening. “VOGUE shouldn’t be so scared of my boycott OF THE MET GALA. They should focus on issues and use their platform to take a stand. Corporate interests often succeed in making fashion less attractive and relevant.”

Schlossberg, who has built a Gen Z fanbase off his bizarre mix of liberal politics and chaotic online antics, also teased the launch of his own live news channel, set to air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m., though he’s offered no further details.