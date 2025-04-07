Cheat Sheet
Watch Boris Johnson Get Attacked by an Ostrich: ‘Oh Cripes, F***ing Hell!’
WHOOPSIE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.07.25 11:20AM EDT 
Boris Johnson speaks at the 2024 Fortune’s Global Forum in New York City
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media

Boris Johnson was attacked by an ostrich during a vacation with his wife and three kids in Texas. According to a video shared by the former prime minister’s wife Carrie, it happened while they were driving through a safari park where visitors can feed the animals. Johnson, 60, was sitting in the driver’s seat apparently about to feed the ostrich when the bird leaned its head in the car window and pecked his hand. “Oh cripes, f---ing hell!” he exclaimed as he jerked away. The rest of the family can be heard laughing. The couple share Wilfred, 4, Romy, 3, and Frank, 1. Other photos in Carrie’s Instagram stories show the family feeding deer and goats out the car windows. “Was all going so well…” she captioned the ostrich video before adding it to her grid.

2

Jack Schlossberg Says He’s ‘Having a Son’ with Usha Vance

BABYDADDY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 10:26AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jack Schlossberg visits The Empire State Building on September 17, 2024 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jack Schlossberg visits The Empire State Building on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

As per usual, Jack Schlossberg used his social media accounts to troll his followers on Sunday—this time his focus was on the vice president’s wife. In an April 6 post on X, the 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy cheekily announced he is having a baby with Usha Vance. “I’m having a son !! So excited about this,” he wrote. “Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock , yes. But we might get married.” Briefly after this, he took his joke further on Instagram by posting a picture of JD Vance’s wife seemingly holding a baby with his face roughly cropped over the child’s. “Little Jason and his mom—You never feel like you’re ready to be a parent. Until one day, you become one,” he wrote in the post’s caption. Schlossberg is known for testing the boundaries by posting outlandish perspectives on purpose to make a point on the current state of news and media. He later posted a screengrab of People’s initial reporting of his tweet and wrote in his Instagram post: “The joke is that I’m capable of producing a male heir.”

3
A 2,000-Year-Old Gladiator Tomb Has Been Found in Italy
AVE IMPERATOR
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.07.25 10:06AM EDT 
Bones lay at the bottom of a grave excavated near Naples.
OPRINTENDENZA ARCHEOLOGIA BELLE ARTI E PAESAGGIO PER L'AREA METROPOLITANA DI NAPOLI

A 2,000-year-old gladiator tomb has been discovered in a necropolis outside of Naples, Italy. Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Liternum, in present-day Giugliano in Campania, discovered a cemetery with about 20 graves, according to the regional ministry for archaeology, fine arts and landscape. One of the tombs bears the epitaph of a gladiator carved into a piece of marble. The inscription is a “precious document for understanding the role and memory of these fighters in Roman society,” the ministry said in a statement. Although there were some female gladiators, the tomb appeared to belong to a man. His identity, age and cause of death were not immediately clear. Gladiator battles sometimes went to the death, but more often a heavily wounded fighter would surrender. Thousands of people competed in the public battles starting in about the 3rd century BCE. The Liternum gladiator was buried in a deep rectangular pit carved out of stone, suggesting a link with religious cult practices. There’s evidence gladiator blood was used in religious rituals and was believed to cure serious diseases.

4
Trump Puzzled Why People Aren’t Calling His Tariffs a ‘Very Beautiful Thing’
TAKE YOUR MEDICINE
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 04.07.25 5:24AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a "Foreign Trade Barriers" document as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

President Donald Trump appears to have forgotten that beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and is wondering why nobody else is describing his tariffs as a “very beautiful thing.” Trump imposed wide-ranging tariffs on global trading partners last week. The tariffs, described as reciprocal but which were in fact calculated according to the trade gap with various countries, saw markets plunge last week, with U.S. stock futures marked down again after further carnage on Asian and European markets on Monday. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed Sunday night the measures are “now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A.” He said the “problem” of “massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others” could only “be cured with TARIFFS.” The president also described the measures as a remedy late on Sunday, saying that “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” He wrote: “They [the tariffs] are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the ‘Presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!”

5
Passenger Busted Over Attempts to Open Emergency Doors During Flight
FLIGHT FROM HELL
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 04.07.25 7:10AM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 6:30AM EDT 
An AirAsia passenger plane takes off.
An AirAsia passenger plane takes off. Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP via Getty Images

A passenger has been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and assaulting a member of the cabin crew after attempting to open emergency doors during a flight. Shadi Taiseer Alsaaydeh tried to open the rear emergency doors on an AirAsia X flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. The 46-year-old, reported to be a Jordanian government official, was escorted to a seat in the middle of the aircraft where he allegedly attempted to open a second set of emergency doors. Staff and passengers sought to restrain Alsaaydeh leading to a scuffle in which he allegedly choked one of the cabin crew. Australian Federal Police officers met the plane on arrival at Sydney Airport and arrested Alsaaydeh. He was charged in Parramatta Local Court on Sunday with two counts of endangering the aircraft and one count of assault—each offence carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years. The police commander at the airport, Davina Copelin, said: “The actions of this man could have had tragic consequences, and passengers and airplane staff shouldn’t have to put up with unruly, violent, or dangerous behaviour on flights.”

6
Trump May Deport Duke Basketball Star After Brutal March Madness Loss
FOUL
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 04.06.25 8:12PM EDT 
Published 04.06.25 8:07PM EDT 
Khaman Maluach of the Duke Blue Devils.
Khaman Maluach of the Duke Blue Devils. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Duke basketball star Khaman Maluach is having a rough weekend. Just hours before his team lost a brutal Final Four matchup to the Houston Cougars, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he would be revoking U.S. visas for all South Sudanese passport holders—a number that Maluach is counted in. The 7-foot-2 center spent much of his childhood in Uganda after his family fled war-torn South Sudan, though he played for the country’s Olympic team last summer. A spokesperson for Duke said the school was “aware of the announcement” and promised that it was looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand any implications for Duke students.” Maluach’s second heartbreak came when the Blue Devils blew a late lead to Houston in Saturday’s March Madness matchup, ultimately losing the game 70-67. The Cougars now proceed to the NCAA national championship game Monday, where they will face off against the Florida Gators.

7
Former ‘Dennis the Menace’ Child Star Dies After Cancer Battle
R.I.P.
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 04.06.25 10:29PM EDT 
Jay North
Jay North Getty Images

Former child star Jay North, who starred as the titular character in the 1959 series Dennis the Menace, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, according to a longtime friend of the actor. He was 73. Hollywood producer and writer Laurie Jacobson made the announcement Sunday on Facebook, writing: “Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home ... He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace.” She added: “As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after...but he did not let it define his life.” He was open about the abuse he suffered during his acting career—which he walked away from later in life. North claimed his aunt, who was his “studio guardian” hit and verbally abused him. He later mentored other child stars through an advocacy group called A Minor Consideration.

8
The Sequel to Fyre Fest Is Already Falling Apart
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 04.06.25 9:30PM EDT 
Billy McFarland visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Fox News Studios on August 25, 2023 in New York City.
Billy McFarland visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Fox News Studios on August 25, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Organizers of Fyre Fest II—the highly watched sequel to the infamous dumpster fire of a 2017 music festival—are reportedly abandoning their planned location just a month ahead of the event. According to text messages obtained by TMZ, the local government of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, has not issued permits for the festival, leaving organizers feeling betrayed. “As of now we wont be hosting a festival in Playa,” one text message sent by an organizer read. “At this point we’re not doing any event there and we plan on making it very public and showing all of the evidence.” Despite the colossal setback, it’s not the end of the festival, producers insisted. “We will move it somewhere else,” one said in the messages. It’s not the first venue change for the maligned festival—it was originally set at Isla Mujeres, but the local government there also did not issue the required permits. Billy McFarland, the mastermind behind both the first and second Fyre Festivals, served six years in prison for fraud after the first event imploded in spectacular fashion. In an April 5 post on X, McFarland wrote, “FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event.”

9
Artist Behind Trump’s ‘Worst’ Portrait Says Her Business Is Ruined
IN JEOPARDY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.06.25 6:46PM EDT 
President Donald Trump and his portrait at the Colorado State Capitol
Getty/President Donald Trump via Truth Social

The artist behind President Donald Trump’s least-favorite portrait has broken her silence after he flamed her work in a Truth Social rant. Sarah Boardman, a Colorado-based artist, said the state commissioned her to paint Trump’s official portrait for the Denver State Capitol Gallery of Presidents. “I completed the portrait accurately, without ‘purposeful distortion,’ political bias, or any attempt to caricature the subject, actual or implied,” she said in a statement. “For the six years that the portrait hung in the Colorado State Capitol Building Rotunda, I received overwhelmingly positive reviews and feedback.” That was until Trump went on an online meltdown against her work last month. “She must have lost her talent as she got older,” he said of Boardman. “Since President Trump’s comments, that (feedback) has changed for the worst,” the artist said, adding that Trump’s comments “are now directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years which now is in danger of not recovering.” She declined to comment further. A spokesperson for Governor Jared Polis earlier said he was “surprised to learn” that Trump was “an aficionado” of the Colorado State Capitol and its artwork: “We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience.”

10
Coachella Headliner FKA Twigs Cancels U.S. Shows Over ‘Visa Issues’
SWEPT UP
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 04.06.25 5:36PM EDT 
FKA Twigs performs in London.
FKA Twigs performs in London. Jim Dyson/Getty Images for ABA

British singer FKA Twigs is being sidelined by “visa issues,” she announced on Instagram over the weekend. The genre-bending artist is canceling a series of nine tour dates in the United States—including an appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in Indio, California later this month. It’s unclear what issues she is dealing with, though the Trump administration is in the middle of a dramatic crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration. “It pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation that i have poured my soul into and i believe is amongst my strongest work,” the “Cellophane” singer wrote. “I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” she added, telling affected fans to contact their point of purchase provider for refund information. The top comment on the post announcing her cancellation reads: “This is Trump’s America.”

