Prosecutors Get Their Hands on at Least 32 of Trump’s Twitter DMs
RECEIPTS
Special counsel Jack Smith has managed to obtain at least 32 direct messages sent by former President Donald Trump via Twitter, according to a newly unsealed court filing. The messages were obtained as part of Smith’s federal investigation into Trump’s efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election—but Smith only got his hands on the data after a spat with the Elon Musk-owned platform. A warrant obtained by Smith sought DMs sent by Trump between October 2020 and January 2021, messages that could shed further light on his actions leading up to the election and through the insurrection. Twitter initially resisted turning over non-public information relating to Trump’s account and a court eventually slapped the platform with a $350,000 fine for contempt of court. After a two-year hiatus, Trump returned to the platform, renamed X in that time, following his indictment in Georgia last month, posting a photo of his mugshot to @realDonaldTrump.