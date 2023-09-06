Jack Smith Is Done With Trump’s ‘Daily’ Social Media Posts
OVER IT
Donald Trump won’t stop posting about Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan–and now they fear those tirades will affect a jury pool. The posts, surrounding the Washington criminal case in which the former president is accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, are now a “daily” occurrence and Judge Chutkan–who is presiding over the case–has previously warned the former president against making “inflammatory” statements that could taint a jury. Those warnings were ignored, however, and Trump continued on Tuesday, sharing a New York Post article on Chutkan: “Oh, I’m sure she will be very fair,” he wrote. He followed with a post about “deranged” Jack Smith with an “unchecked and insane aggression.” Tuesday’s complaint was noted in a filing by the Justice Department surrounding efforts to keep a motion under seal. The defense objected and asked for more time to review the documents. “Such a requirement would grind litigation in this case to a halt, which is particularly infeasible given the pressing matters before the Court—including the defendant’s daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool in this case, as described in the Government’s motion,” Smith and his team wrote in response.