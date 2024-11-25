Politics

Jack Smith Officially Throws in the Towel on Trump’s Election Interference Case

HANDS ARE TIED

The special prosecutor’s hand was forced by the president-elect’s imminent return to the White House.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Smith has officially thrown in the towel on prosecuting Donald Trump’s federal election interference case in Washington.

The special prosecutor motioned Monday to dismiss all charges against Trump now that he’s poised to return to the White House in two months.

That decision is not a surprise. There’s been a long-standing Department of Justice policy that bars it from prosecuting a sitting U.S. president, and it’d become apparent that Trump’s trial would not wrap before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith cited this policy in his motion while remaining adamant that the government’s case against its former president was rock solid.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the ballroom of the Mar-a-Lago Club.
The Department of Justice has a long-standing policy that bars sitting presidents from being prosecuted at the federal level.

“That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind,” the filing read. “Based on the Department’s interpretation of the Constitution, the Government moves for dismissal without prejudice of the superseding indictment.”

Because of the DOJ policy, Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to make the motion official and, with it, Trump’s legal woes will soon subside at the federal level.

The 78-year-old Trump isn’t totally out of the woods yet, however. He and others, like Rudy Giuliani, are still facing state charges related to election interference in Georgia. Since those charges aren’t federal, Trump cannot legally pardon himself or his pals from prosecution there.

Trump may also face charges—including the very ones Smith has motioned to have dismissed—after he completes his second White House term.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
media‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises
Katie Francis
us-newsFather Searching for Missing Daughter Falls to His Death at LAX Airport
Janna Brancolini
politicsTrump’s ‘Border Czar’ Makes Big Promise if States Don’t Cooperate
Matt Young
politics‘You Don’t Care?’: GOP Senator Shocks ABC Host With Take on Background Checks for Trump Picks
Corbin Bolies
mediaCNN Panel Laughs in Scott Jennings Face as He Calls Trump’s Cabinet ‘Ideologically Diverse’
Katie Francis