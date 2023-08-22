Jack Smith Reveals Trump Employee Flipped After Ditching MAGA Lawyer

A former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, who is now being eyed as a key witness to an attempt to conceal evidence from the government, retracted his grand jury testimony after switching lawyers, prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office said in a Tuesday filing.

The unidentified staffer, named only as “Trump Employee 4” in the filing, but suspected to be Yuscil Taveras, who oversaw the club’s security camera system, initially told a grand jury that he hadn’t been privy to any attempt to delete security footage.

But after dumping his lawyer, Stanley Woodward, for another attorney offered up by the federal defender’s office in Washington, Taveras quickly reversed course.

“Immediately after receiving new counsel,” Smith’s office said in the filing, Taveras retracted his prior testimony and “provided information that implicated” Trump and his two alleged co-conspirators “in efforts to delete security camera footage.”

One of those co-conspirators, Walt Nauta, the former president’s so-called “Diet Coke valet,” is also being represented by Woodward. The attorney, who boasts a number of connections to MAGA World, has had his legal bills for the case footed by Trump’s Save America PAC.

Earlier this month, when Taveras was still being represented by Woodward, prosecutors questioned whether the lawyer was fronting too many defendants and witnesses in the case, raising the specter of a conflict of interest.

They said in an Aug. 2 filing that Woodward had represented at least seven people interviewed by prosecutors probing the case. The filing noted that at least two of those clients, including Taveras, could be called as government witnesses in the trial—at which point Woodward would have to cross-examine them as he defends Nauta.

On Tuesday, prosecutors reiterated that they still anticipate calling Taveras to the stand, where he will “very likely” be cross-examined about his prior false testimony by Woodward.

Also charged in the case is Carlos de Oliveira, a Mar-a-Lago property manager, who was added to a superseding indictment in the case after Taveras’ about-face.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.