IT Guy Was Asked About Call to Trump Aide in Mar-a-Lago Probe: Report
THE IT CROWD
The information technology worker who appeared in recent weeks before a federal grand jury hearing evidence as to how 15 boxes of government documents wound up at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate was identified by The New York Times on Wednesday night. Two sources familiar with the matter told the Times that the man, Yuscil Taveras, had answered questions about his relationship to two other Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago. One, a former valet named Walt Nauta, was identified late last year; the other, Carlos Deoliveira, was identified and described as Mar-a-Lago’s head of maintenance by the Times for the first time on Wednesday. As prosecutors reportedly circled the question of whether anyone in Trump’s sphere attempted to interfere with surveillance footage handed over to the government, Taveras was asked about a call Deoliveira placed to him last summer. Prosecutors lobbed Taveras an open-ended question about if anyone had approached him to ask about erasing security tapes, according to the Times. What they learned from his testimony, if anything, remains unclear.