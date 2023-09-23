Jack Smith Taps War Crimes Prosecutor Ahead of Trump Trial

CHEAT SHEET
There’s a new addition to the team of lawyers assembled by special counsel Jack Smith to prosecute former President Donald Trump: war crimes prosecutor Alex Whiting. Whiting served as Smith’s deputy at the Hague where the pair worked together for years prosecuting crimes against humanity. Now, Whiting is reportedly part of a team overseeing two criminal cases against Trump that could result in the former president spending years in prison. Although Whiting’s addition to the team was not formally announced, he introduced himself as such to prosecutors at a Jan. 6 trial, Politico reported. Whiting also served as a professor at Harvard and served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Boston.