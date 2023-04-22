Pentagon Leaker Shared Classified Docs Right After Russia’s Ukraine Invasion: Report

Read it at The New York Times
Jack Teixeira—the National Air Guardsman arrested last week for allegedly leaking classified military intelligence on Discord—has been leaking documents for longer than officials initially realized, The New York Times revealed Friday evening. The outlet reports that a Discord profile matching Teixeira’s posted classified intelligence on Russian military efforts in a Discord channel with roughly 600 users just days after Russia invaded Ukraine. In comparison, the initial leaks that led to Teixeira’s arrest were posted to a group of just 20-30 users. The Times reports that it is unclear whether U.S. authorities are aware of these additional leaks.