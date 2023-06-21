Jack Teixeira, National Guardsman Behind Discord Leaks, Pleads Not Guilty
TAKING HIS CHANCES
Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who was indicted for spilling U.S. intelligence secrets in a Discord channel, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. According to CNN, the now-infamous leaker entered the courtroom smiling and waving, holding rosary beads as he submitted his plea. Teixeira, who had top-secret security clearance, has been in federal custody since May. A spokesperson for his family said they are “hopeful that Jack will be getting the fair and just treatment he deserves,” CNN reported. The documents Teixeira leaked to the gamer-focused messaging platform included classified information on U.S. allies and adversaries, including several revelations about the war in Ukraine. His next hearing is slated for August.