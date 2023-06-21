CHEAT SHEET
    Jack Teixeira, National Guardsman Behind Discord Leaks, Pleads Not Guilty

    Jack Teixeira

    Air National Guard

    Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who was indicted for spilling U.S. intelligence secrets in a Discord channel, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. According to CNN, the now-infamous leaker entered the courtroom smiling and waving, holding rosary beads as he submitted his plea. Teixeira, who had top-secret security clearance, has been in federal custody since May. A spokesperson for his family said they are “hopeful that Jack will be getting the fair and just treatment he deserves,” CNN reported. The documents Teixeira leaked to the gamer-focused messaging platform included classified information on U.S. allies and adversaries, including several revelations about the war in Ukraine. His next hearing is slated for August.

