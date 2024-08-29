Jack White Unloads on ‘Fascist’ Trump for Using His Music

Donald Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin posted a video of Trump on Thursday of former president walking onto his private jet while The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” played in the background. And that band’s frontman Jack White is not happy about it.

Just three hours later, White replied to the post on his Instagram page, saying, “Oh…. Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin.”

White added, “And as long as I’m here, a double f--- you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

The rocker was referring to the ongoing controversy over Trump taking a campaign photo op at Arlington National Cemetery, despite federal law prohibiting it. Multiple veterans’ groups have condemned Trump’s actions, including the U.S. Army itself, and have demanded more information about the alleged physical altercation between Trump’s campaign aides and an Arlington official.

Margo Martin has already deleted the original post, although has not acknowledged White’s response to it.

White’s post came mere hours after the Swedish pop band ABBA also told the Trump campaign to stop using their songs for his campaign. Just within the past few weeks, the Trump campaign has received condemnations from Celine Dion, The Foo Fighters, and Beyoncé. The estate of soul legend Isaac Hayes is currently moving forward with a lawsuit against the candidate for repeatedly playing a song Hayes wrote at his campaign rallies.

Trump has been receiving legal threats from famous musicians since way back when he announced his presidential campaign in 2015, with some of the earliest complaints coming from Neil Young, Twisted Sister, R.E.M., and Aerosmith. Using Jack White’s music is particularly bold, however, as the musician has not been shy about his distaste for the former president.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s--- Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” White wrote on his Instagram page in July 2023. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”