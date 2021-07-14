Jackie Chan Says He’s Eager to Join Chinese Communist Party
‘SO MAGNIFICENT’
Acclaimed actor Jackie Chan told a symposium of the China Film Association that he wants to join the Chinese Communist Party, the most public loyalty oath Chan has made to the country even as it seizes control of his birth home, Hong Kong. “Abroad they often say, ‘proud to be Chinese.’ I’m very lucky to be a Chinese person, but I also am very jealous that you all are Party members. I just think the Chinese Communist Party is really so magnificent,” Chan said, according to Variety. “I want to be a Party member!” He made the remarks a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote address, in which he condemned countries trying to halt China’s global rise. It was accompanied by a performance of Eighth Route Army soldiers. “I think the Eight Route Army of our Communist Party is truly amazing!” Chan said.
Chan has previously expressed support for the mainland, which has executed an operation to thwart democratic efforts in Hong Kong. “I’m not sure if it’s good to have freedom or not,” he said at a 2009 conference. “I’m gradually beginning to feel that we Chinese need to be controlled. If we’re not being controlled, we’ll just do what we want.”