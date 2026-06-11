Jackie Kennedy’s Brutal Two-Word Verdict on Queen Elizabeth Revealed

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Singer Facing Backlash Over Animal Abuse
SHARK TANK
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 2:08PM EDT 
Jason Derulo.
Jason Derulo. Carlo Paloni/Getty Images

Singer Jason Derulo is facing criticism after a video tour of his California mansion revealed a floor aquarium housing sharks and stingrays beneath a glass walkway. The controversy began after the 36-year-old “Talk Dirty” singer gave Twitch streamer N3on a tour of his Tarzana, California home, showing off the unusual under-floor tank. As the pair walked across the glass-covered aquarium, several marine animals could be seen swimming below, including what appeared to be multiple sharks and stingrays. The display quickly drew backlash online, particularly on popular Reddit celebrity discussion forum Fauxmoi, where users accused Derulo of keeping the animals in an environment far too small. Many critics argued the aquarium appeared barren and offered little enrichment for the animals, while others questioned whether large marine species should be kept in a private residence at all. Several commenters described the setup as “cruel” and called for stricter regulations surrounding exotic animal ownership. The criticism intensified after older comments from Derulo about the tank resurfaced. In an earlier interview, the singer explained that he had designed the large floor aquarium himself and revealed that a shark in the tank had eaten many of the fish originally housed there. The debate has since reignited broader concerns about the treatment of exotic animals kept as luxury status symbols in celebrity homes.

Read it at Daily Mail

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2
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Passenger Assault
ARREST
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 1:54PM EDT 
A Lufthansa and a Turkish Airlines aircraft taxi at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany
Lisi Niesner

An onboard outburst by a passenger on a Lufthansa flight from San Francisco to Munich caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Boston. Flight LH459 left San Francisco on Thursday morning with 508 people on board when the incident happened. According to police, a female passenger attacked another passenger on the plane, causing the A380 to change its flight path for an urgent landing. “The reason for the diversion was an unruly passenger who posed a threat to the safe continuation of the flight,” a Lufthansa employee said following the incident. The flight was forced to sharply pivot south towards Chicago from Manitoba, ultimately heading towards Boston, the suspect was handcuffed to her seat until the flight touched down at Logan International Airport. The woman’s luggage was removed from the plane and she was detained upon landing. The incident is under investigation.

Read it at WCVB

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This Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of Kegels
PELVIC POWER
Scouted Staff
Published 06.11.26 11:58AM EDT 
Smile Makers Collection
Smile Makers Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.

According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.

Pelvic Partner
20% off Pelvic Partner with Code: THEDAILYBEAST
Buy At Smile Makers Collection$69

Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.

The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.

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3

Jackie Kennedy’s Brutal Two-Word Verdict on Queen Elizabeth Revealed

HEADS OF STATE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 1:57PM EDT 
galleries/2011/04/20/queen-elizabeth/queen-released-photos-gal-1_kbuoh4

The Queen and Prince Philip with U.S. President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, in 1961.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Jackie Kennedy did not get along when they first met. During the former first lady’s initial visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961, she was disappointed by several things, the most notable being that Queen Elizabeth’s hair was not voluminous enough. “Too flat,” Kennedy remarked in private about the royal’s hairstyle, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. Kennedy was also “slightly disappointed that the palace wasn’t grander,” Caroline Hallemann, author of the new book The Kennedys and the Windsors, told People. However, Kennedy’s unfortunate first impression did not last. The two powerful women met the following year for lunch at Buckingham Palace, where they talked “at length about horses,” Hallemann said, explaining that it was then they found common ground. “That is where they were able to really connect. That was a true passion for both of these women.” Queen Elizabeth, a famous figure since birth, also advised Kennedy on how to handle public scrutiny. “When the first lady described her struggles in the spotlight on their recent state visit to Canada, and the pressures of being in the spotlight 24 hours a day, the queen looked rather conspiratorial and said, ‘One gets crafty after a while and learns how to save oneself,’” Hallemann said.

Read it at People

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4
‘Bodies In Motion’ Fitness Icon Dead at 71
‘KEEP IN MOTION’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 10:36AM EDT 
1990: American fitness personality Gilad Janklowicz
1990: American fitness personality Gilad Janklowicz (Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images) BSR Entertainment/Gentle Look via Getty Images

Gilad Janklowicz, the fitness instructor behind Bodies In Motion, died on June 9 at the age of 71. The TV pioneer’s “sudden passing” was announced by the Jewish Live Television network, where he hosted a morning show. “A beloved household name, an exceptional athlete, and a cherished member of the JLTV family, Gilad leaves behind an indelible legacy that transformed the fitness landscape in North America and across the globe,” the announcement said. The cause of death was not specified. Born in Israel, Janklowicz was a track-and-field athlete who briefly worked as a fitness instructor in the IDF before moving to the United States to attend UCLA’s film school. In 1983, he launched Bodies In Motion, the first nationally syndicated half-hour fitness show filmed on location. Each episode was filmed on Hawaii’s beaches, and Janklowicz would sign off by quipping, “Till next time, keep in motion.” Janklowicz was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame for making fitness accessible to millions of viewers worldwide. He also received the Jack and Elaine LaLanne Inspirational Achievement Award for his work as an instructor.

Read it at Deadline

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Save 15% on This Incredible Father’s Day Gift—a Shirt That Buttons Itself
FOR RAD DADS
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.29.26 3:15PM EDT 
Published 05.29.26 1:45PM EDT 
Man wearing a light blue striped short-sleeve button-down shirt, standing in front of a reflective pond in a park setting.
MagnaReady

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.

MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.

Adaptive Cooling Magnetic Short Sleeve Shirt
15% off sitewide for Father's Day
Shop At Magnaready

Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.

Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).

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5
Charles Barkley Doubles Down on NSFW Cardi B Remark
TRY IT
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 12:55PM EDT 
Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 2023 Final Four championship game.

Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament 2023 Final Four championship game.

Mitchell Layton/Getty

Charles Barkley dared ESPN to fire him after making controversial comments about Cardi B’s body during the NBA Finals. “You know, I’m hoping they fire me. I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I’ve got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire and have to pay me for the next six or seven years,” Barkley said on a Wednesday episode of the Dan Patrick Show. Barkley has been under fire for his comments about the performer’s chest. “I don’t know if those B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” Barkley said while hosting Inside the NBA with Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson, who laughed in response. Cardi B performed her hits “Bodak Yellow” and “Bodega Baddie” during the halftime show of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, wearing a gray bustier and leggings. So far, the network has not addressed Barkley’s comments, but his words have outraged thousands of fans. One commenter wrote on social media that Barkley was “a grown adult on national television reducing a performer to her body like it’s 1995. It’s not funny, it’s not clever, it’s just sad.”

Read it at Page Six

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6
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
MYSTERY LUMP
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 12:52PM EDT 
Dwayne Johnson tearing up on stage.
Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Con

Dwayne Johnson, 54, feared he had testicular cancer after discovering a painful lump earlier this year. The Rock had to spend 24 agonizing hours waiting for test results while carrying out a full day of promotional duties for his movie, Jumanji. The actor opened up about the health scare in a new interview with Esquire, revealing that he discovered the lump while showering and watched the condition worsen over the course of a weekend before seeking medical attention. After examining him, doctors said the issue was likely epididymitis, an inflammation of a tube at the back of the testicle, but warned that cancer could not be ruled out without further testing. The timing could not have been worse as Johnson was scheduled to spend the day promoting the latest Jumanji film. He was forced to carry on with appearances, speeches, and media obligations while waiting for an ultrasound the following morning. “So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing,” Johnson recalled, “And I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches.” The actor said he did not tell his wife, Lauren Hashian, about the scare because he did not want to worry her before he knew the results. Fortunately, the ultrasound confirmed that Johnson did not have cancer and was diagnosed with epididymitis instead. Johnson shared the story while promoting Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana, in which he reprises his role as the demigod Maui.

Read it at People

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7
Tennis Legend Faces Unexpected Roadblock to Her Comeback
CUT SHORT
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 12:30PM EDT 
Williams and Mboko pictured celebrating during their first match.
Toby Melville/Reuters

Tennis icon Serena Williams was forced to forfeit at the Queen’s Club, London, after her doubles partner suffered a knee injury. After a victorious first match with Williams, Victoria Mboko, 19, slipped during a singles match, sustaining the injury. She officially withdrew from the duo’s scheduled match Thursday morning, advancing their opponents to the semifinal. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, confirmed her highly anticipated comeback in a post on X on June 1, with the caption “Good news travels fast.” Although her big debut was cut short, Williams is scheduled to play in the Berlin Tennis Open, beginning on June 15. “I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season,” the athlete said. In her time off from the sport, the mother of two embarked on personal and business ventures, giving birth to a second daughter, going on a weight-loss journey, and starring in a subsequent advertising campaign with the telehealth company Ro.

Read it at People

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8
Wild Video Shows Fisherman’s Wild Great White Shark Catch
FIN AND GAMES
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.11.26 10:28AM EDT 
shark
The Nantucket Current

A startling video shows a fisherman locked in a chaotic, high-stakes struggle with a great white shark. The fisherman, Elliot Sudal, was out on the water on Sunday off Nantucket’s south shore with apprentice Stone Fornes and fellow angler Nathan Skerritt when they realized they had hooked a far larger predator than expected. Sudal, who has spent more than a decade fishing the area for sharks, told the Nantucket Current the group was not targeting a great white and only realized what they had when a distinctive fin broke the surface. “That was the first white I’ve hooked in 13 years on Nantucket,” he said. “By no means was [I] targeting that white, you can’t control what picks up your bait.” He said the crew acted quickly once the shark was alongside the boat. Skerritt said he “saw the spotted pectoral fin flash in a wave and just focused.” The shark was unhooked and released within seconds and swam away, Sudal added.

Read it at The Nantucket Current

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This NAD+-Boosting Anti-Aging Supplement May Fight Hair Thinning
ROOT CAUSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.09.26 1:29PM EDT 
Wonderfeel NMN Supplement
Wonderfeel.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.

As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.

Wonderfeel Youngr NMN
Shop At Wonderfeel

Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.

If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.

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9
‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Actor, 71, Devastating Cause of Death Revealed
LONG BATTLE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.11.26 10:13AM EDT 
Robert Carradine, Revenge of the Nerds
20th Century Fox

Robert Carradine, 71, had been battling severe mental illness for nearly 20 years before his death on February 23. A newly released medical examiner’s report has revealed heartbreaking details about the final days of the Lizzie McGuire and Revenge of the Nerds star, who died earlier this year. According to the report, Carradine’s daughter told investigators that the actor had spent roughly two decades struggling with bipolar disorder, severe depression, anxiety, and recurring suicidal thoughts. The report states that Carradine voluntarily checked himself into a Los Angeles psychiatric hospital where he had previously received treatment after experiencing ongoing suicidal ideation. The following day, a hospital employee reportedly went to Carradine’s room to tell him his daughter was on the phone and found him dead. Medical personnel attempted to save the actor before he was transferred to intensive care, where he remained for weeks before he died. Authorities determined that no suicide note was found. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide, listing the official cause as brain injury. His family has since described his death as the tragic end of a long and difficult battle with mental illness.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at Daily Mail

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10
Spurs Star Pelted With Trash in Rowdy Knicks Celebrations
PILING ON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 06.11.26 8:22AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was pelted with trash outside his team’s New York City hotel after their Game 4 loss Wednesday night. The New York Knicks edged the Spurs to move to within one win of their first NBA title since 1973, clawing back from 29 points down to cinch the night’s game by a single point. As the beaten Spurs returned to their hotel, a crowd lobbed garbage at the 7-foot-4 center-forward, 22, with footage appearing to show the French star pelted with an egg. Across town, police arrested dozens of rowdy fans around Madison Square Garden after fans scaled cabs and trucks, and a police vehicle was damaged, along with other property nearby. Officers had cordoned off a stretch between Sixth and Eighth avenues, first sealed for President Donald Trump’s attendance for Monday’s game, and most of the mayhem spilled out beyond that line. It marked a second straight home game marred by disorder. Police arrested 21 people on Monday night after Spurs fans were attacked in the street.

Read it at ABC7

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