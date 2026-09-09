Politics

Jackie Kennedy’s Historians Ripped for Bowing to Trump

NOT YOUR HOUSE

The White House preservation group stood by silently while Trump planned to demolish the East Wing.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
President Donald Trump shows images of the concept at the site of the ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2026.
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A group founded by first lady Jackie Kennedy to preserve the White House has come under fire for helping President Donald Trump demolish the very structure it was created to protect.

Kennedy established the White House Historical Association in 1961 to preserve the building’s character, ensure it remains “the People’s House,” and teach its history to future generations.

But the organization’s leadership knew for months that Trump was planning to bulldoze the East Wing to build his massive ballroom vanity project—and remained silent the whole time, The Washington Post reported.

Workers demolished the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20.
Workers unexpectedly began demolishing the East Wing of the White House on October 20, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a multimillion-dollar ballroom on the eastern side of the White House. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)
Three days later, workers cleared rubble from the demolished site. Eric Lee/Getty Images

The association also cultivated close ties with the president and made dubious arguments in favor of his renovations—despite raising money for decades based on a stated mission of protecting the historic structure, according to the Post.

“Jackie Kennedy founded the organization because she thought the White House should be treated like a museum,” Rebecca Miller, the executive director of the DC Preservation League, told the Post. “The White House Historical Association’s complicity towards this administration’s actions is not in that spirit.”

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy discussing plans for the new National Culture Center (later renamed The Kennedy Center) in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on November 5, 1962.
First lady Jacqueline Kennedy founded the White House Historical Association in 1961, a year before this photo was taken. Art Selby/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
First Lady Laura Bush takes Michelle Obama for a private tour of the artwork in the East wing of the White House during a coffee morning with congressional leaders before Barack Obama is sworn in as the 44th president of the United States on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
First lady Laura Bush took Michelle Obama for a private tour of the artwork in the East Wing in January 2009. Charles Ommanney/Charles Ommanney/Getty

In late June 2025, after Trump had announced his plan to unilaterally build a ballroom, the association’s CEO Stewart McLaurin posted a LinkedIn essay called “An Ever-Changing White House” that argued that many renovations that started out as controversial eventually came to be seen as “integral to the identity of the White House.”

His essay, however, completely ignored the fact that all of those changes were made in careful consultation with Congress, architects, and historians, according to Ed Lengel, who worked for two years as a historian for the association.

Those consultations were designed to guarantee that any renovations were “consistent with the founders’ vision of what the White House should be, and to ensure that these changes are an organic growth from past development,” Lengel told the Post.

“This is not the same thing,” he added.

About a month after McLaurin’s essay, the association’s leadership “first learned of the planned demolition to the East Wing when the White House issued a press release on July 31, 2025, announcing the Ballroom plans and citing the chosen location of the Ballroom as the location of the current East Wing,” a spokesperson told the Post.

President Donald Trump went on a Truth Social rampage after a federal court blocked the construction of his beloved vanity project. Trump, 80, unleashed a nearly 500-word diatribe after an appellate court ordered a work stoppage on the White House ballroom, calling it a domain of Congress and not the executive branch. The three-judge panel voted 2-1 to uphold a preliminary injunction earlier won by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which sued the government when the Trump administration pursued the project without congressional approval. “Congress has not ceded unfettered authority to the Executive Branch to dramatically redesign, reshape, and reconstruct the White House — the People’s ​House — to fit a particular President’s desires,” the court said. Obama appointee Patricia Millett and Biden nominee Bradley Garcia formed the majority, while Trump pick Neomi Rao dissented. Trump said “the Military and Secret Service are viewing this horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful ruling as a National Security threat to our Nation in that the entire Complex is being built for the protection of our Country and, additionally, all future Presidents.” The president initially said a White House ballroom has been “wanted for 150 years by presidents” who lacked space to host big events. But over time, his rationale for the sprawling, $400 million pet project has evolved into one centered around national security. Trump has repeatedly insisted that the bunker built into the ballroom’s design—complete with bomb shelters and medical facilities—is necessary for the safety of administration officials and visitors alike. “It is all tied together as one big, expensive, and very complex unit, which is vital for National Security and Military Operations of the United States of America!” he claimed. “The Circuit Court’s decision, which is totally wrong on the vital subject of STANDING, of which the plaintiff has none, severely jeopardizes the lives and welfare of the people who work, and will be working, at the White House — including all future Presidents of the United States, and their families, as well as the lives of all those visiting, such as Heads of State and other Dignitaries, and all Americans who wish to visit the historic, beautiful Executive Mansion,” Trump continued. The president went on to claim that the ballroom is “a Gift from President Trump and Great Patriots of the United States of America,” echoing his previous statements that Americans would not have to foot the bill. But The Washington Post reported last month that invoices for the project put its cost at $600 million, with more than half coming from tax dollars. “There will be no expense to the American Taxpayer. This unjust decision must be overturned by the Supreme Court in its entirety,” Trump wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this deeply important National Security matter!”
The president revealed in May that his ballroom would cover a massive underground bunker. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
President Donald Trump’s obsession with all things gold is apparent in renderings of his planned ballroom.
Renderings of President Trump's planned ballroom show it covered in gold embellishments. McCrery Architects PLLC

That press release, however, didn’t mention demolition. In fact, Trump said that very day that his ballroom “won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”

The 90,000-square-foot structure will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and will dwarf the Executive Residence where presidents and their families have traditionally lived.

Instead of warning the public or opposing the demolition, the White House Historical Association quietly commissioned a final set of photographs of the East Wing, with photography beginning about a week before the demolition.

Demolition work continues where the East Wing once stood at the White House on December 08, 2025 in Washington, DC.
The East Wing demolition left a gaping hole by the Executive Residence. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The public, members of Congress, and even some members of the Trump administration, on the other hand, were shocked when bulldozers began razing the East Wing—which was built in 1902 and renovated and expanded in 1942—on October 20, 2025.

The association spokesperson nevertheless insisted to the Post that “The Association learned about the president’s plans to demolish the East Wing the same way that the public did.”

The spokesperson also said its work was nonpartisan and remained “aligned with the mission” laid out by Kennedy.

“The Association continues its work in historical research, education and preservation of the White House collection,” the spokesperson said.

Construction of a helipad and ballroom at the White House, as seen from a window at the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 13, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
By August 2026, construction was well underway on a helipad and 90,000-square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the existing structures. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has also approached them for comment.

Some legal experts also told the Post that if the White House Historical Association had been willing to join other preservation groups in challenging the ballroom in court, the groups suing to halt construction might have had a better chance of success.

The Supreme Court ruled last month 5-4 that the National Trust for Historic Preservation didn’t have standing to sue, but suggested potential plaintiffs could still exist.

The White House Historical Association might have been able to make a stronger argument that it was harmed by the president’s demolition and construction, given its explicit mission of preserving the White House.

Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

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